'Becoming' Review: Michelle Obama's Documentary Is A Ride Worth Taking

Michelle Obama starrer Becoming (A Memoir) released on the OTT platform Netflix on May 6, 2020. Being a documentary, it puts in a lot of thought into the minds of the viewer. The 1h 29m long representation of the former United States First Lady’s life, through the eyes of Nadira Hallgren, will have you laughing and crying through and through. However, the representation does not seem to completely impress the audience for a few small yet considerable reasons.

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is a journey worth a watch

Michelle Obama’s Becoming has the ability to make people relate to the story that it puts forth, which is a major point that works in its favour. The documentary will bring to you a perspective from everybody who has been, even slightly, affected by her presence.

The narrative keeps shifting from her take to the take of the people whom she has closely worked with. It is emotional and has the ability to keep the viewer hooked throughout the duration. The dialogues and punchlines are one of the most laudable aspects of the documentary. It has the calibre to go right through your heart and make you feel every little thing that the people on screen have been feeling.

Michelle Obama comes out as a strong, responsible, and powerful woman who has a sassy and fun-loving side as well. She covers almost every phase of her life which clearly comes out as inspirational to any and everybody watching it.

With so many aspects working in favour of Becoming, a person cannot help but wonder if the lady you have been trying to decipher all this while has a negative side at all. This might be seen as a drawback for many people in the documentary.

It hails the former first lady to an extent where the viewer would question the point of the sketch. Every scene in Becoming makes the people want to stand up and clap away for the greatness that is being showcased while she also takes a dig at the opposition in certain parts.

As a documentary, a viewer would expect a neutral narrative which they might not see in this case. Overall, Becoming will make sure that you feel a little inspired by the end of it. This documentary is completely recommended as it will surely give the viewer an inspirational ride.

