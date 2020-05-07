Kevin Durant Documentary To Air On May 15; Set To Feature Basketball Culture In PG County

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's documentary, Basketball County: In the Water, is set to air on May 15. With live sports currently suspended in the United States, sports documentaries appear to be the best value entertainment for fans. Michael Jordan's 10-part docu-series, The Last Dance, started airing last month and is set to run through another two weeks. Kevin Durant's former teammate Klay Thompson also announced a documentary titled, Above The Waves, which released on May 6.

May 15th, bringing PG County to the world https://t.co/XZbcLj3o8z — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2020

Also Read | Kevin Durant Documentary: Kevin Durant Return: Nets GM Unsure If Durant, Irving Could Play If NBA Resumes

Kevin Durant documentary release date and details

The trailer for the Kevin Durant documentary was released last month and much of the documentary will revolve around Durant's neighbourhood Prince George's County (PG County) in Maryland, Over the years, PG County has produced several top prospects who have gone on to have a successful professional basketball career. Along with Kevin Durant, PG County natives Victor Oladipo, Quinn Cook, Steve Francis, Adrian Dantley, Michael Beasley, Markelle Fultz, Jeff Green and WNBA star Marissa Coleman will be featured in the Kevin Durant documentary.

Excited to show the world a story close to my heart. #BasketballCounty: In The Water coming May 15 to @ShoSports pic.twitter.com/JIVwQpPdfo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Klay Thompson's Documentary 'Above The Waves' Set To Be Released On May 6, Kevin Durant Documentary Release Date

Produced by Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures, the Nets star and his manager Rich Kleiman served as executive producers along with Victor Oladipo and Quinn Cook. Another PG County native John Beckham directed the documentary and Jimmy Jenkins served as co-director. John Beckham addressed the making of the documentary in an interview recently where he noted that his crew conducted more than 100 interviews for the documentary and have procured dozens of archive footage and photos to highlight the basketball culture in the county area.

Also Read | Kevin Durant Return, Kevin Durant Documentary Release Date: Will Only Make A Comeback After Recovering Completely, Says Nets GM, Kevin Durant Training

Kevin Durant documentary release date: Durant addresses importance of PG County

Kevin Durant, a 2-time NBA champion, is unsurprisingly one of the biggest names to come out of Maryland and will play an important part in the Kevin Durant documentary. Last month, Durant told the Washington Post, "This is a project that is near and dear to my heart. Having grown up in Prince George's County and with my family residing there today, it's my life's mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there."

Basketball County: In the Water will be aired on May 15, 9:00 PM ET (May 15, 6:30 AM IST) on Showtime.

Also Read | Kevin Durant Return Date Revealed? Nets GM Refers To His Return As $110 Million Question, Kevin Durant Training