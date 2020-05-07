Klay Thompson Documentary 'Above The Waves' Gives Sneak Peek Into His Rehab Stint

The Klay Thompson documentary Above The Waves, which talked about the Golden State Warriors star's time in rehab, was released on May 6 (May 7 IST). While the documentary talks about his rehab, Thompson also discusses coming back and proving all doubters wrong about the Warriors. Klay Thompson tore his ACL during the Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Klay Thompson documentary: Above The Waves Klay Thompson trailer

Above The Waves Klay Thompson: Documentary takes a look into Thompson's rehab

Above The Waves features short clips of doctor consultations and Thompson's workouts at Oakland’s Laney College along with his interviews about the situation. Thompson states that he had felt his knee shift, which had never happen before. Though it was very frustrating, Thompson stated that he gave the series and season his heart.

The Warriors star admitted that the 'psychological hurdles' are going to be more difficult to overcome. However, he is eager to prove everyone wrong about the Warriors, who were at the bottom of the league this season. Thompson believes it is a good motivation to have.

Thompson was averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 last season while shooting 46.6% from the field, 40.2% from the three-point range and 81.6% from the free-throw line. While most fans have liked the short film, some have criticised it for not taking a deeper look into his rehab process.

Klay Thompson documentary: Above The Waves Klay Thompson Twitter post

Check out ABOVE THE WAVES presented by @KPThrive, the short documentary about my physical and mental recovery from injury. #TrainTheMind #KPpartner pic.twitter.com/1Nw1ojuTBY — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) May 6, 2020

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier

As per reports, Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier met in 2018. Before that, Thompson was dating model Carleen Henry, who he broke up with due to reported privacy issues as she had shared too much information about their relationship. Both Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier like to keep things private and have been spotted together multiple times.

The couple reportedly broke mid-2019 but got back together in July. Some reports claimed that the Warriors star allegedly cheated on Harrier.