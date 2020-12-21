Best Of 'The Office' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

The Office is one of the most popular American sitcom comedy series that aired on the NBC network. The show premiered in 2005 and aired its last episode in May 2013. With an ensemble star cast including Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and John Krasinski among many others, the series focuses on the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The TV series is famous across people of every generation including the likes of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift too. Read on for the list of The Office Christmas episodes to binge-watch and feel nostalgic with Dwight and the team.

'The Office' Christmas episodes list

Here are all The Office Christmas episodes written in the order of their Seasons. All of The Office seasons saw a Christmas special episode, except Season 1 and 4. Two of the show's seasons showcased 2 continuous Christmas special episodes. See best Christmas episodes of The Office.

Season 2, Episode 10: "Christmas Party"

Season 3, Episodes 10 & 11: "A Benihana Christmas"

Season 5, Episode 11: "Moroccan Christmas"

Season 6, Episode 13: "Secret Santa"

Season 7, Episodes 11 & 12: "Classy Christmas"

Season 8, Episode 10: "Christmas Wishes"

Season 9, Episode 9: "Dwight Christmas"

The Office was filmed with a single-camera setup to give the look of an actual documentary. There was no studio audience or laugh track, like other sitcoms. The show's primary premise features a camera crew filming Dunder Mifflin and its employees, all the time. The Office Cast includes Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fisher as Pam Beesly, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin. The show also stars Mindy Kalling, Ed Helms, B. J. Novak, Brian, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez in pivotal roles.

Like its British counterpart, the American version of The Office series was filmed in a single-camera setup without a studio audience. The show started with a slow response from the viewers during the first season however later, the season picked up. The later seasons were, however, criticized for a decline in content quality plus Carell's departure in Season 7 also contributed to this decline in viewership. But the series finale received a positive response from the viewers.

