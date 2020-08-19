Best Photography Documentaries That Will Help You Celebrate World Photography Day

The world is celebrating the accomplishments of the field of photography on World Photography Day today. In many parts of the world, this day is celebrated every year on August 19. Since this day recognises the efforts of the photography community and thousands of photographers across the globe, it is important to take a look at some of their accomplishments.

Many of these photographers have created some stunning documentaries that successfully inspired a generation of photographers and other people who are interested in this field.

Best Photography documentaries to watch on World Photography Day

1. Salt

Salt is a documentary based on Lake Eyre, Australia. In this documentary, photographer Murray Fredericks goes on to explore and document the great salt lakes in South Australia. Salt provides its audience with stunning time-lapse and incredible landscape shots. Murray’s documentary not only provides these stunning visuals but also captures the ecosystem around these salt lakes.

2. Search for the Afghan Girl

This documentary by celebrated photographer Steve McCurry focuses on his journey on finding the Afghan Girl he photographed back in 1984. The stunning photograph shot the photographer to fame. In this four-part documentary series, McCurry goes on a final mission to look for the girl. Apart from this search, the documentary also captures many eye-catching visuals of human life.

3. Tales by Light

Tales by Light marked a collaboration between Canon Australia and National Geographic. This docuseries is divided into a 30-minute episode each. This docuseries captures the efforts a photographer takes to capture a perfect image. Even though the documentary seems like a long advertisement it does stand as an inspiration for many aspiring photographers.

4. Chasing Ice

Many people are still arguing about the reality behind the term climate change. But this documentary might change people’s minds. Photographer James Balog sets out on a mission to capture stunning yet heart-breaking visuals of the melting Arctic glaciers.

5. On Yoga the Architecture of Peace

This documentary follows the journey of Michael O’Neill and as he goes on a visual path of meditation and yoga. For this journey, O’Neill travels to India, Tibet, and many places in between and speaks to Yogi’s about yoga and their lives. Through this documentary Michael also reflects on how slowing down will help him to continue pursuing his craft.

