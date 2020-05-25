Netflix's 'Betaal' Receives Mixed Reviews, Fans Say 'Not So Scary As Expected'

One of the much-anticipated Netflix series, Betaal, started streaming from May 24, 2020. The series starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Ahana Kumra, and Jitendra Joshi is a jump-scare zombie series. The series follows a heart-racing battle between the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department), and a battalion of zombie redcoats led by a two-century-old Betaal. But before the critics' review, many fans and subscribers of Netflix gave a brief review of the series.

Betaal fan reactions

Talking about the performance of the series, it has bagged a mixed review from fans and the internet users, A section of fans praised and called it one of the best zombie horror series made in India. A few also appreciated the performances of the star cast. Check out some fan reactions in favour of the series below:

'A proper blend of horror, thriller and performance'; says a fan

Watched #Betaal one of the best horror web series seen in recent years. Proper blend of horror, thriller and performance. It's a great start in bollywood for a horror storys. #Betaal #BetaalReview #BetaalOnNetflix #Betaal pic.twitter.com/xu190fwI8U — Manohar Singh Inda (@inda_jodhpur) May 25, 2020

'It deserves to be watched' and 'A different taste'; another fan said

#Betaal is unique and a good experiment of indian web series and it deserve to be watched #BetaalOnNetflix #BetaalReview pic.twitter.com/6e5sq2RzIJ — RumanSrkian (@srkian_ruman) May 24, 2020

You people are really awesome with this horror, fiction,thriller, action with the zombis. great effort by all..hats up @ItsViineetKumar

Watched On The Go...ðŸ˜Ž

A different taste of movieðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜€



@AahanaKumra @RedChilliesEnt @Jitendrajoshi27 @suchitrapillai @sidmenon1 #betaalreview — Prabin Kumar Sahu (@prabinsahu07) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a section of fans was disappointed with the series. In these reviews, fans gave a special mention to the visuals and the storyline of the series. Check out a few below.

after seeing mind blowing reviews of #Betaal,i thought something good is made nd people r comparing it with hollywood or other good shows so i watched it nd trust me guys it is pathetic nd very bad written series with poor acting nd execution. All tweets r paid #BetaalReview — ankit yadav (@Oo_ankit) May 24, 2020

On the other side, a few fans gave a neutral reaction to the series. A few of them also highlighted a couple of flaws in the series. Scroll down to see what they have to say about the series.

BETAAL is off to a promising start, but as the episodes progress it is still unsettling and has lost it's core grip in the middle. Only if you love Zombie/Horror, Gothic plots. #BetaalOnNetflix #BetaalReview pic.twitter.com/QBiqsfdb5q — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) May 24, 2020

#BetaalReview watchable - not so scary as expected from the trailer- engaging- good thing is that the story ends but also a hook is provided for next season — but not so exciting to wait for next season @netflix @RedChilliesEnt — sanjay (@sanjaybk) May 24, 2020

Details of Betaal

The four-episode web series is directed by Patrick Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. The project is a collaboration of Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, famously known for its Hollywood horror movies such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The trailer of the series was dropped on May 7, 2020, and it garnered a positive response from the audience.

The synopsis of the series read 'While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.' The director of the series, Patrick Graham, is also known for his remarkable work in another Netflix series, Ghoul.

