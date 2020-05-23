Mithun Chakraborty's Youngest Son Namashi To Debut, Salman Khan Shares Poster; See Pic

Another member of the Chakraborty family is set to venture into the world of films. Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty shot to the spotlight in style with some of the big names of the film industry expressing their support to the youngster. Apart from veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi helming his debut, Namashi grabbed eyeballs with Salman Khan launching his poster.

Namashi is making his debut opposite debutante Amrin Qureshi in the film named Bad Boy. The first look poster featured the newcomers, posing together for the cameras, with some graphic work adding to its vibrant look. Salman gave his verdict for the poster, terming it ‘lajawaab’.

Here's the poster

Varun Dhawan and Suniel Shetty was among the others to wish the new actors.

One of Salman’s most popular films Andaz Apna Apna has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The veteran is also known for other films like Damini, Ghatak, Pukar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, among others.

Another well-known name to work on Bad Boy is Himesh Reshammiya, who has composed music for many films of Salman.

Bad Boy is produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen production house. No other details like the release date were mentioned, as the status of film shootings is in a limbo at the moment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Namashi’s brother Mimoh aka Mahaakshay Chakraborty was the first among Mithun’s children to debut, and worked in films like Haunted. The veteran actor has one more son Ushmey and daughter Dishani.

Namashi and Amrin had started the shooting for the film last year around this time. The duo has also shot for numerous photoshoots as they geared for their debut.

