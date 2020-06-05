'Betaal' Star Aahana Kumra Reveals She Spent Her Childhood At Police Stations; Here's Why

Since the world has become completely digital, there has been a huge rise in the demand of web-series. Indian movie makers have come up with innovative concepts in order to make great web-series content. Netflix’s latest addition to the world of Indian web-series is Betaal.

The series that revolves around a zombie army which kept people hooked to the show till the very end. The female lead character of Betaal, Aahana Kumra has been overwhelmed with the responses coming in for her role. During an interview with a leading portal, the actor recently revealed that she has spent her childhood in a police station and is used to seeing women under a different light. Read ahead to know-

Aahana Kumra says she has spent her childhood in a police station

The most unique thing about Netflix’s Betaal is that it has grabbed a lot of appreciation for the projection of women, as it is the ladies who drive the narrative of this crime-thriller. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor said that she has always loved to watch women on screen, as she found it more interesting. She further added that women do not need a man to drive their narrative, citing an example of her own. Her upbringing happened in the police station as her mom was a cop, revealed Aahana. She said that she is used to seeing women in a different light.

When asked about the response Betaal is received, Aahana said that it is "pretty phenomenal". The reactions had been drastic. Some people have loved it, while others have hated it, said Aahana Kumra, as there is a novelty to the story. She said that people are seeing a different kind of narrative on screen, and she feels that if one is brave and attempts something new, they suddenly see a lot of people working on similar stories. She believes it sets a tone to break away from the clutter.

