Betaal Trailer Reactions: 'Promises A Spine-chilling Battle' Say Fans

Betaal Trailer reactions are out as the trailer was released a few hours ago. It is a Netflix original horror /thriller series starring Viineet Kumar and others

Betaal is an upcoming fictional horror web series that will stream on Netflix. It stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Suchitra Pillai and others. The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham with Nikhil Mahajan as co-director. The trailer of Betaal is out, read to know what fans say about it.

Betaal shows a team of army officers on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway. The team leader Sairohi (Viineet Kumar) and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain while doing the assigned task. It wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization. The remote village turns in a battleground between ghost British Army officer Betaal, his troops of zombie redcoats and the Indian officers. Betaal will stream on Netflix from May 24, 2020.

 

 

