'Betaal' Trailer: A Glimpse Of Scariest Scenes From Netflix' Upcoming Spine-chiller

After claiming immense success by venturing into the Indian horror genre with Ghost Stories and Ghoul, Netflix is gearing up for yet another spine-chilling horror show, Betaal. Starring Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, and Jeetendra Joshi in the leading roles, Betaal follows the story of a remote Indian village, which becomes the arena of a breathless battle, when an undead East India Company officer and his battalion of zombie redcoats attack a squad of modern-day soldiers. Helmed by Patrick Graham, the trailer of Betaal released on May 8 on streaming platforms and here is a list of the scariest moments from the show that might give you goosebumps. Read details.

A bowl of Blood

As seen in the trailer, Betaal starts off with a scene where villagers discuss the myths about the haunted Betaal mountain. This scene sends shivers down the spine, as it features villagers offering a bowl of blood to the mythical god, Betaal. The leader of the villagers also mentions that if the tunnel opens, a curse will unleash.

Dead or undead?

As the video proceeds further, a group of 10-12 army members enters the forbidden tunnel to sanitise the area, only to find dead bodies of the redcoat army members from the British era. This scene gives a glimpse of the twists and turns, which is in store for the viewers.

The living secret

As the trailer proceeds further, the squadron leader confronts a villager and tries to get some clarity about the eerie Betaal mountain. The villager reveals that every child in the village knows that the mountain is haunted and is housed by supernatural elements. Later, she takes the army officer to a room, where he finds an old woman, who is considered as the root of all problems in the village.

A war

Later, the army members decide to battle the deadly British redcoat officers, who are immortal. The chief reminds her officer of the gravity of the situation and warns him to back off. Later, a ferocious battle ensues between the dead and the alive. Take a look at the trailer of the movie:

