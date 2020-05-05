'Betaal' First Look: Netflix's Horror Thriller Series Looks Intriguing; Watch Promo

It was revealed a few weeks ago that streaming giant Netflix will soon be releasing its latest Indian horror series titled Betaal. Now, the first look of the series has been released by Netflix which features Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aahana Kumra took to her social media and shared the spine-chilling first look motion poster of Betaal series. Check it out below -

Netflix's Betaal first look

Netflix will mark its second collaboration with the production house Red Chillies Entertainment with Betaal. Netflix had previously worked with Red Chillies for Bard of Blood which featured Emraan Hashmi. The latest series Betaal will feature Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Manjiri Pupala, Jitendra Joshi and Viineet Kumar in the cast. Interestingly, the series is also co-produced by the Blumhouse production house which has made a number of hit horror films like Get Out and Truth or Dare.

Betaal is all set to be a horror series set in a remote village in India where a battalion of zombies is unleashed to threaten the lives of people. The series was initially announced back in June 2019, as one of the five new series which will release on Netflix India in 2020. Out of the five scheduled series, Jamtara, Hasmukh and She have already released on Netflix. Betaal will be dropping on Netflix on May 24, 2020.

Betaal is being helmed by writer-director Patrick Graham, who previously directed Ghoul for Netflix. Actor Viineet Kumar had also previously shared a few photos from the sets of Betaal. The cast and screw of the Netflix series could be seen having a gala time in the photos shared by the actor back in 2019, during the production of Betaal. Check it out below:

