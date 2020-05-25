Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix’s ‘Betaal’ Web Series For Download; Details Here

Netflix recently released a new horror show, Betaal on its platform yesterday i.e on May 24, 2020. The show has already garnered praises from both audiences and critics. However, Netflix’s new show has fallen prey to online piracy. The show has been leaked on the piracy website, Filmyzilla recently. This leak is considered a major loss for the makers of Betaal. Read further ahead to know more about Betaal web series download:

ALSO READ | Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Netflix’s latest show Betaal leaked on Filmyzilla

However, Betaal is not the first web series to be illegally leaked by the people of Filmyzilla. Such acts make the creators of the show suffer great financial losses. Websites like Filmyzilla encourage online piracy that is illegal in the country. Additionally, such acts can further encourage people to illegally download shows and films rather than view it on the platform on which it was released or made available. Netflix’s Betaal web series download is now made illegally available for anyone with access to the internet across the world.

ALSO READ | Filmyzilla Leaks ZEE5's 'Ghoomketu', Full Movie Available Online

Netflix’s latest horror show is bankrolled by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Patrick Graham. The show stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, and Jitendra Joshi in lead roles. British writer Patrick Graham has also penned the script of Betaal. The show has a total of four episodes running for 45 minutes each.

Betaal traces the story of the Baaz Squad which is a special task force. The team is led by officer Tyagi, portrayed by Suchitra Pillai. The team is sent to Chhattisgarh to fight against the Naxals and set the area free. The squad then learns about an evil curse and then helps to ward off the spirit from the area.

ALSO READ | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Day Dreamer' Web Series For Download; Read Here

The last couple of years have seen an extreme level of increase in illegal releases of shows and websites by piracy sites. Many actors and industry insiders have been asking fans to not fall prey to such illegal practices. Additionally, DMCA and other regulatory authorities have been working on to curb such illegal practices that have become rampant.

ALSO READ | 'Good Newwz' Full Movie's HD Print Leaked Online By Filmyzilla

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.