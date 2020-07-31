Beyonce's Black Is King Release Time On Disney Plus Revealed

Black is King by Beyonce has created a tremendous buzz among fans of the artist who are eager to watch the film as soon as possible. People are eagerly waiting for its exclusive release on Disney+ and thus want to know more about this new film. According to the trailer dropped by the makers, the project is a visual album that Beyonce herself has directed, written, and produced. The trailer features a young singer-songwriter. As per reports, Beyonce called Black is King her passion project. She mentioned that she has been working and editing projects for several days and nights during the past year. The singer is proud to present her work to the world and her fans too are eager to watch it as soon as possible.

Beyonce's Black is King release time

What time does it air?

Beyonce mentioned in one of her Instagram posts that her goal with the project was for her audience to watch it with their family and feel proud about it. She called the experience grand and expressed how excited she was for people to watch the film. According to a news portal, Black is King is scheduled to release at 12 am Prime Time on July 31 exclusively on Disney Plus. Thus fans have gotten excited after the trailer of the project dropped and are eager to watch the film. Beyonce can be seen in quite a mysterious and elegance avatar throughout the trailer and thus fans want to know more about the story.

About Black is King

Beyonce explained what the story of Black is King is all about via a post she made in June. In the post, she mentioned that Black is King is a labour of love. She further mentioned that Black is King was originally made as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Black is King was meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of the ancestry of the people of colour, Beyonce mentioned. Beyonce provided the voice for Nala in The Lion King. Continuing her caption, Beyonce wrote that she had no idea that a year later all the hard work she put in for Black is King would go on to serve a greater purpose.

