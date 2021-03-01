Billy Brown's Family - How Many Kids Does Billy Brown Have? Where Are They Now?

Alaskan Bush People is a docu-drama reality show that follows the journey of the Bush family of Alaska. Billy Brown, the head of the family, his wife Ami and their children choose to live their lives connected to the wild nature and detached from modern society. Let's learn about Billy Brown's family and what they've been through over the years of fame.

Billy Brown's family - How many kids does Billy Brown have?

The famous family includes Billy Brown's wife Ami, 58, and their seven children that include Matt, 36, Bam Bam, 34, Bear, 31, Gabe, 29, Noah, 26, Bird, 24, and Rain, 16. Grandchildren include Noah and his wife Rhain's son Elijah Connor Brown, Bear and his soon-to-be-wife Raiven's son River. The newest member of the family, though, is their Belgian Tervuren dog Mr Cupcake. The family has been in the limelight since 2014 and has managed to gain a tight bond with the viewers of the show. Although the show has been accused and criticized for being scripted several times, the family has proved to be the best part of the show and is the reason why people still end up hooking on the show.

The family has been through a lot of drama in the past years. Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have been through quite a rough patch with their on-and-off relationship and disputes. In August 2019, they were engaged for two weeks before announcing a break-up, only to get back together weeks later after having realised that they're having a baby. But that didn't stop them from breaking up again, with Raiven even filing a restraining order against him later in the year. Today, the two have announced that they're getting married soon.

Billy Brown's wife Ami had a close encounter with death when she was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in early 2017, with a three per cent chance of survival. Her remarkable recovery had astounded the world. The family had to temporarily relocate to Washington to stay close to the hospital where Ami was being treated. The most recent news to have hit the family was Billy's sudden death due to a seizure at the age of 68. The entire community mourned his death online and celebrated his many years of glory. Son Bear Brown announced that they will continue his legacy just like Billy always wished for, although the show will indefinitely remain incomplete without the leader of the pack.

