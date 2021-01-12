What Happened To Captain Phil Harris From Discovery Channel's 'Deadliest Catch'?

Phil Harris was an American captain and part-owner of the crab fishing vessel Cornelia Marie which features on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch. He had become popular for fighting all odds and came out of a medically induced coma, followed by a lengthy surgery. He spent some of his last days with his friends and family and also set his two sons on a course for a strong future. Phil Harris’ death was quite shocking. Read ahead to know what happened to Captain Phil Harris?

When did Captain Phil Harris die?

In 2008, Harris was thrown from his bunk by a storm and his health condition had worsened. Despite his injuries and concerns about his health on the high seas, Phil Harris began his January 2009 opilio crab-fishing. Some of the friends onboard reported to People, that he had some bad habits of smoking cigarettes, eating high-calorie diets with his crew, drinking cases of Red Bull, and drinking pots of coffee.

Also Read: 'The United States Vs Billie Holiday' Trailer Showcases Andra Day As Billie Holiday

On January 29, 2010, while offloading crab in Alaska, Cornelia Marie’s engineer, Steve Ward found Phil Harris on the floor of his room, unable to move. After he recovered from paralysis and coma, he spent most of his time with his close friends. A few days later, on February 9, 2010, Phil Harris died with his closest family and friends surrounding him.

Also Read: Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash Over Her Album 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' Cover

What happened to Captain Phil Harris sons?

Captain Phil Harris had two sons, Jake Harris and Josh Harris. Jake Harris, Phil Harris’ youngest son was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Phoenix in 2017. Later, he was back in jail over a drug case in 2019. Josh Harris, on the other hand, penned down a book dedicated to his father and is currently married. He’s also a father to two lovely daughters.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Film 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Major Accolades At Critics Choice Super Awards

What happened to the Cornelia Marie after Phil Harris passed away?

After what happened to Captain Phil Harris, his sons Josh and Jake decided to take over Cornelia Marie and wanted to earn enough money to buy the boat. They did succeed at first but eventually, Josh and co-captain Casey purchased the boat and continue to carry Phil’s legacy today.

Also Read: Netflix Confirms Third Season Of 'The Umbrella Academy'; Fans Are 'so Excited'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.