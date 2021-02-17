What Happened To Amanda On Port Protection? Where Is Amanda Now? Find Out

Port Protection is a National Geographic documentary/reality show/survival show that focuses on people who live and survive in isolation in the remote areas of Alaska. This is not the Alaska we see being romanticized in cinemas. This Alaska is wild, raw and abandoned. After a two-year-long gap, the show finally made a big come back but unfortunately, with many changes. Firstly, the show was renamed Life Before Zero: Port Protection.

The second change that perhaps didn't sit well with the fans was the decision to not recast a few members. It’s no secret that viewers had gradually gotten used to seeing the members on-screen and were getting attached to them. Amanda Makar was one among the troop to have bid farewell early on at the end of season 2 but fans were hopeful that it won't be the final goodbye. What happened to Amanda on Port Protection? Are there chances of her coming back? Let's find out.

What happened to Amanda on Port Protection?

Amanda was one of the fan-favourites who learnt her way through the season to be independent and strong. Her journey was different from others as she was always seen as the rookie but that just made her much more relatable and, in turn, loved. Throughout the nine episodes she featured in, she even managed to buy her own skip and worked day and night to pay off her debts for it.

Seeing Amanda and a few others leave the show without any explanation was definitely a bummer for viewers. In fact, a few even signed petitions to have them come back. In 2020, National Geographic finally broke their silence about the heartbreaking departure when they were asked about the same by Reality Blurred. NatGeo's spokesperson didn't mention any person specifically but said that many residents moved away from Alaska in between filming. But the good news is that many more residents have joined the small town and will indefinitely be cast in the future seasons. The show’s creators have assured that the future seasons will be just as fun with new unique members onboard.

