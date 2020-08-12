Bipasha Basu Introduces Her Character Neha Singh From The Upcoming Series 'Dangerous'

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account and shared a few details about her character from her upcoming series. Previously, the actor revealed that she plays the role of Neha Singh who is the detective in Dangerous. In the post that she shared, Bipasha Basu mentioned that her character is 'fearless' and 'unstoppable' before sharing a video that traces the life of her character.

Bipasha Basu as Neha Singh in 'Dangerous'

While sharing the video, Bipasha Basu questioned whether despite being 'fearless, stoppable and dangerous', will her character Neha be able to over her past for the sake of her job.

In the caption, she talks about her character being directly linked to the victim’s husband and how the case gets twisted because of her personal life. Bipasha Basu also mentioned that the series Dangerous will be streaming on MX player exclusively from 14th August onwards.

Bipasha Basu, in the video, can be seen taking up a missing person case. She then finds out that the person who has gone missing is none other than her former lover’s wife. The role of Neha Singh’s former lover is played by none other than Bipasha Basu’s real-life husband Karan Singh Grover.

Karan Singh Grover plays the role of an Indian billionaire whose wife is kidnapped. In the video, Neha Singh is seen wondering about her past relationship with Karan Singh Grover's character Aditya. The video also features Bipasha Basu trying to decode the case and bring back the missing person.

Neha Singh's character deals with various twists and turns as the case thickens. In one part of the video, Singh's character can be seen saying that the mastermind behind the kidnapping is not an ordinary criminal, but a very clever person. The video shows Neha Singh’s character's back story and how she deals with the case as well as her private life.

From the video, it is clear that Dangerous is full of nail-biting moments and clever plot twists. The show is a combination of romance, thriller as well as some mystery drama. It also stars Karan Singh Grover in the lead role. The series, which is exclusive to MX player, also stars Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora, amongst others, in pivotal roles. Dangerous is directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh as well as Vikram Bhatt.

