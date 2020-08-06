Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Starrer 'Dangerous' Trailer Out Now; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to reunite on-screen once again for MX Exclusive’s Dangerous. The trailer of the web show filled with betrayal, love, affairs, passion, deception, and rivalry is out now. Read further to know what you can expect more from the series Dangerous.

Also Read | Ronaldo-Bipasha Basu's 2007 'link-up' Pics Surprise Netizens, They Ask 'are You Serious?'

Dangerous trailer OUT NOW

Real-life couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be seen reuniting on-screen after a long time, for Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh’s web project, Dangerous. Ever since the first look of the web-project has been revealed, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two actors together yet again in an exhilarating thriller. The show, that will be releasing on August 14, 2020 has released its trailer recently.

On August 6, 2020, Bipasha Basu took to her official Instagram handle to reveal that the trailer of their web-project is OUT NOW. She captioned the post, “A troubled husband looking for his missing wife. Will he find her or will we uncover some #Dangerous hidden secrets? Find out on 14th August only on @mxplayer”.

Read ahead | From Dia Mirza To Bipasha Basu, Bollywood Actors Take Part In An Online Challenge

Dangerous is directed by Bhushan Patel and narrates the story of exposed love and secrets hidden deep. The plot revolves around the life of a very young entrepreneur, Aditya Dhanraj, whose character is played by Karan Singh Grover. The story depicts how his life changes when his wife, Dia is kidnapped and his ex-lover Neha, whose character will be played by Bipasha Basu, is sent to solve the case of Neha’s kidnapping.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Show 'monkey Love' In Monochrome Photo

While having a media interaction, Bipasha Basu said that their fans have been wanting to see Karan and her onscreen again. Dangerous was a script that really had her riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave anyone astounded and to the power-couple, this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again.

Adding to the conversation, Karan Singh Grover said that thriller is a genre that always fascinates him, both as a viewer and as an actor. He has always enjoyed watching a good “whodunit” and Dangerous promises to leave a person guessing until the very end. Karan Singh Grove said that he is looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to Dangerous.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Reveals The First Look Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With Hubby Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.