Bipasha Basu Announces New Song 'Eyes Teri Katilana Hai' From Her Thriller 'Dangerous'

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to announce a new song from her upcoming web project, Dangerous. She posted a still from the song, Eyes Teri Katilana Hai, which shows a formal party and a few romantic moments between the two leads, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. She also posted a small part of the song previously and fans are loving the on-screen chemistry between the two actors.

Eyes Teri Katilana Hai from Dangerous

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to social media to share a still from the song, Eyes Teri Katilana Hai from Dangerous. In the pictures posted, the actor can be seen donning a gorgeous black gown as the song showcases a formal event where Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s characters come face-to-face.

In the pictures posted, Bipasha can be seen with a sceptical yet curious expression while being properly dressed for the occasion. Her hair has been left open with soft curls and a middle partition, which suits the deep neck gown. In the caption for the post, Bipasha Basu has mentioned the date of release, which is August 14, and has also mentioned the OTT platform, MX Player, where the series will be released.

Bipasha Basu had previously posted a short video from the song Eyes Teri Katilana Hai, on her social media handle. In the video posted, Bipasha Basu’s character, Neha, can be seen entering a room full of well-dressed people, only to spot Aditya (Karan) across the room and eventually end up getting lost in his eyes. The short video also showcases the sweet moments that they have shared together in the past. In the caption, Bipasha Basu has mentioned that the song has been sung by Mika Singh. Have a look at the video from her Instagram here.

About Dangerous

Dangerous is a thriller series which is all set to release on MX Player on August 14, 2020. The plot of this show revolves around a millionaire’s missing wife and his ex-lover who is investigating the case for him. The show has been directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Vikram Bhatt. Dangerous stars actors like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Suttash Rai, and Sonali Raut in pivotal roles.

