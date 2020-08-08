Bipasha Basu's Reveals The 'best Part' Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With A BTS Pic; See Here

On Saturday, August 8, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shared a BTS picture of her upcoming web-series Dangerous' London schedule. In the picture, Bipasha Basu, along with her co-star and husband Karan Singh Grover, is seen giving a pose with an all-smiling face. The background of the photo also captured the London bridge.

Instagramming the photo, Bipasha Basu wrote a caption which read, "So many memories attached to this shoot. The best part was @iamksgofficial was by my side ...and we shot in our favourite city London (sic)". Further, her caption read the streaming details of her web-series. Scroll down to take a look.

Bipasha Basu & KSG in BTS pic of 'Dangerous'

READ | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Starrer 'Dangerous' Trailer Out Now; Watch

Talking about the post, it managed to garner more than 10k likes within an hour (and is still counting). Many of their fans flooded teh comments section with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the duo. A few fans expressed their excitement and wished luck to Bipasha and Karan for their upcoming web-series. A user wrote, "best couple" while another user asserted, "Mission waiting waiting".

Image source: Instagram comments screenshot

READ | Bipasha Basu Reveals The First Look Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With Hubby Karan

All about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Dangerous

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have teamed up for a thriller titled Dangerous. The upcomer will be jointly produced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and singer Mika Singh. The show will mark Bipasha's digital debut while Karan Singh Grover was featured in AltBalaji's BOSS: Baap of Special Services last year. In Dangerous, Karan Singh Grover will be seen playing the character of a millionaire husband while Bipasha will be the officer in charge of solving the abduction of his wife played by Natasha Suri.

The trailer of the series has suggested that Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover's onscreen characters shared a romantic relationship in the past and they are reunited in the grim circumstances. Along with the lead, the series will also feature Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. The makers dropped the trailer on August 6. The show will start streaming on the OTT platform MX Player for free from August 14.

READ | Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Earns Praises From Varun Dhawan, Nidhi Singh & Other Celebs

Watch the trailer:

READ | Big Brother All Stars: Who Will Appear In The New Season Of The Reality Show? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.