Dimple Kapadia's Scenes From 'Tenet' Leaked By A Fanpage; Fans Spam The Post With Praises

Dimple Kapadia's fans were quite excited when they caught her in the trailer of Christopher Nolan's recent release Tenet. However, many of them missed to watch her on the big screen due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. But recently, a fan page of Dimple Kapadia shared two scenes from the film, featuring her. As soon as the videos were shared on the internet, many of her fans went gaga over her performance and on-screen appearance.

Dimple Kapadia's scenes from Tenet

In the first video-snippet, the screen captured Dimple Kapadia along with co-star John David Washington. In the scene, Dimple was seen hosting John at her home while discussing something. Meanwhile, the other scene looked a quite tense one as John was seen revealing something important to Dimple. The first scene was set during the night while the second was shot during the daytime in Italy. Within a day, the video clips have garnered more than 2k views. Scroll down to watch Dimple Kapadia's scene from Tenet.

In a brief comment, a fan shared his experience of watching the film as its comment read, "Yes I did....its awesome...but, I have seen without subtitles & the sound was unclear.. anyways simple kapadia rocks...she played a key role". Another fan asserted, "the Queen nails her Hollywood debut". Another post in the comment section read, "Dimple ma'am is the best .. cannot believe that she is a part of a Christopher Nolan movie... from bollywood to Hollywood... great journeyyy".

Tenet cats & details

Apart from John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia, the Christopher Nolan directorial also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the lead star cast. The plot of the film revolves around a secret agent who must manipulate time to prevent World War 3. The action-thriller flick premiered in the UK in August and released in some parts of the USA in September. So far, the movie has received a positive response from the critics for the lead actors' performances and action sequences. Dimple Kapadia portrayed a character named Priya, an arms trafficker, in the film.

