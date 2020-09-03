'Black Panther' Ending Explained: Why Does T'Challa Address The UN?

Black Panther is an action-adventure film directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan in the leads. The film is about how two foes try to destroy the lands of Wakanda and how the hero in the film, known as Black Panther, attempts to stop them. But can Black Panther succeed in destroying the powerful enemies who have teamed up against him?

Black Panther movie plot

The movie shows that thousands of years ago, the first Black Panther united tribes of Africa, leaving out the Jabari Tribe, and formed the nation of Wakanda. Over the years, Wakanda becomes a highly advanced nation in technology and isolated itself from the rest of the world. Over the years, T’Chaka and N’Jobu become enemies as they have contradictory views about the world and things.

Following the death of T’Chaka, his son T’Challa returns to Wakanda in Africa to take over his late father’s place as the king of the nation. However, his claim to the throne is challenged by a powerful enemy. But T’Challa is able to overthrow his enemy and persuades him to yield rather than to die.

It is revealed in the movie that N’Jobu had intended to share the technology that Wakanda had with other Africans around the world. N’Jobu had wanted to help them gain power over their oppressors. This puts T’Challa in a dilemma as to what he wants to do next.

Black Panther Ending explained

When T’Challa finds out what his ancestors believed in, he is unable to truly accept it. However, he must protect the Wakanda and the world from Killmonger and his malicious intentions as well. T’Challa disrupts Killmonger’s suit and stabs him and offers to heal him. But Killmonger chooses to die a free man rather than be incarcerated.

We see that at the end of the film, T’Challa makes an outreach centre where N’Jobu had died and asks Nakia and Shuri to run it. T’Challa appears before the UN and reveals what Wakanda had been hiding for years. He intended to share with the world technology and advancement that Wakanda has had for centuries.

Cast details

Black Panther released in February 2018 and was written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o in the lead roles. It was a massive hit at the box office.

