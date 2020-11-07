Know Raima Sen's Net Worth & Career As The 'Black Widows' Star Rings In Her Birthday

Raima Sen kick-started her career in 1999 after she made her debut with the film Godmother. The movie was critically acclaimed and was well-received by fans. After this, she was roped in for the film, Daman. Ever since then, Raima has been a part of many Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, English, Malayalam and Tamil movies. On her birthday, here's a look at Raima Sen's net worth and career graph.

Raima Sen's net worth

According to a report by superstarsbio.com, Raima Sen's net worth is approximately Rs 74 crore ($10 million). Raima Sen's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies, web shows and brand endorsements. More so, she has also been in the cover of many magazines.

Raima's Instagram gives a peek into her other ventures. The same report mentioned that Raima’s father, Bharat Dev Varma, is a member of the Tripura royal family and her grandmother, Suchitra Sen, was also a famous star. Raima's sister, Riya, is also an actor.

After Daman, Raima Sen appeared in the 2002 movie, Chokher Bali. She played the role of Ashalata in the film. In the following year, she was roped in for Kuch Dil Ne Kaha. Her notable work is in movies like Antar Mahal, Dhairyam, Nishijapon, Parineeta, Dus, Veeraputhran, I, Me, Aur Main, and many more.

She was last seen in the 2019 Tamil outing, Agni Siragugal. Her 2020 Bengali movie, Dwitiyo Purush, did super well with fans. In 2019, she made her digital debut with ZEE5's Parchhayee. She then appeared in several web shows like Love Bites, The Last Hour, Black Widows, Forbidden Love.

Raima Sen's birthday

As Raima Sen turns 41 on November 7, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Stars like Priyanka Sarkar, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, and others penned sweet wishes for Sen. Many shared stills from her movies and wished the actor. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful and gorgeous @raimasen. Keep smiling", read a user's tweet.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the gorgeous #RaimaSenDevVarma. Have a wonderful year ahead. @raimasen pic.twitter.com/dKY6Lfp2eX — Manik Saha (@ManikSa39013688) November 7, 2020

A very happy birthday to my darling @raimasen ! May you soar to reach greater heights and happiness in life! ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/ituPkQTOAw — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) November 7, 2020

