BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Kim Hye Yoon’s 'Snowdrop' Confirms Jung Hae In As The Male Lead

The makers of the upcoming drama Snowdrop have confirmed the presence of Jung Hae In, who will be essaying the role of the lead character in the drama. The makers had earlier confirmed that the drama will already have BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon in the lead roles. JTBC announced on October 5, 2020, that Hae In will be a part of the much-anticipated drama.

Jung Hae In to join BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon

Apart from Jung Hae In, the drama will also have Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, and Jung Yoo Jin in supportive roles. The representatives of the show have top actors as well as an engaging storyline as per the maker’s interview with Soompi, a Korean news media portal. The makers hinted that the drama will have high-quality action in the near future.

Snowdrop will be created by the same writer-director duo who were previously responsible for the success of Sky Castle. The drama Sky Castle is one of the most successful dramas of 2019-2020. According to a report in Soompi, the drama will be set in the year 1987 in Seoul, South Korea. It will be a melodrama encompassing the lives of Im Soo Ho and Eun Young Cho, essayed by Jung Hae In and Jisoo respectively.

Im Soo Ho and Eun Young Cho meet each other coincidently in the girl's dormitory. Soo Ho is rescued by Young Cho and the two become friends in the process. Im Soo Ho, on the other hand, is a handsome young fellow, with deep secrets. He was also love-struck by Eun Young Cho during the school gathering. However, she does not know that.

Snowdrop cast

In supporting roles there will be Yoon Se Ah essaying the role of Pi Seung Hee, who is a notorious warden of Jisoo’s hostel, where Hae In is stuck. Jang Seung Jo on the other hand will be essaying the role of Lee Kang Moo, head of NIS. He is also very uptight about life. Jung Yoo Jin will be playing the role of Jang Han Na in Snowdrop. The drama is soon going into production and it will reportedly be completed by 2021.

Promo Image Credits: Jung Hae In Instagram, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Instagram and Screen Grab of Extraordinary You

