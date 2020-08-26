After BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Kim Hye Won, Jang Seung Jo Confirmed To Be Part Of 'Snowdrop'

Actor Jang Seung Jo, who previously worked in Encounter, has bagged a role in the upcoming JTBC drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Sky Castle actor Kim Hye Yoon. Previously, the actor was critically acclaimed for his role as Jung Woo Seok in drama Encounter. Jang Seung Jo was the second lead in the drama after Park Bo Gum, with a common love interest, Song Hye Kyo’s character, in the reel story.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon confirms Jang Seung Jo as cast

A Korean media agency first reported about his possible casting in Snowdrop, however, a confirmation was later provided by the actor’s representative agency, Ace Factory. The agency revealed a statement saying that he has confirmed a role in Snowdrop. However, details about what the drama is going to be about and Jang Seung Jo’s character have not been revealed yet. As per netizens' reactions and speculations, there are chances that the actor might essay the role of an antagonist. However, the makers of Snowdrop are yet to give the minute details of his role.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's first lead role

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is confirmed to be one of the main leads of the drama Snowdrop alongside Kim Hye Won. After a guest appearance in The Producers, a 2015 drama, and a short role in Arthdal Chronicles, this will be the first time ever that Jisoo will essay a lead role. Kim Hye Won, on the other hand, has been part of hits like Sky Castle as well as Extraordinary You, amid others.

Snowdrop's cast

Snowdrop’s director and writer are Jo Hyun Tak and Yoo Hyun Mi respectively. The two were responsible for the success of Sky Castle, a top-rated K-drama of 2018-2019. Apart from that, One Spring Night actor Jung Hae In is also speculated to be a part of the film; however, the actor is yet to give any final confirmation to the casting directors. Jung Hae In’s popular work includes drama Something in the Rain and film Tune in For Love.

