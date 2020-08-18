BLACKPINK Leader Jisoo To Be Cast In 'Snowdrop' Helmed By 'SKY Castle' Director

Girl group BLACKPINK’s leader and vocalist, Jisoo, will be seen in the drama space soon. As per some speculations, Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Jisoo, will be seen in drama Snowdrop. The drama will be helmed by highly rated drama Sky Castle’s director Jo Hyun-Tak.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make her drama debut

The role will be BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s first-ever full-fledged acting role as reported by the Korean media portal, Soompi. The 25-year-old K-pop idol will be essaying the lead role in the drama. The title Snowdrop is a tentative title and the makers are yet to reveal the final title. Jo Hyun-Tak has been credited with Sky Castle which was a critically acclaimed hit of 2019. The drama’s storyline was also highly praised by viewers. Sky Castle’s writer Yoo Hyun-mi will be penning the story of Snowdrop.

Jisoo in Snowdrop will be a first full-fledged drama

Snowdrop cast

According to reports, Kim Hye Joon was also considering the role in the drama. However, there is no confirmation from her part yet. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s representative agency YGE has confirmed her participation in the drama. The agency revealed to Soompi, that Jisoo is indeed starring in the upcoming drama Snowdrop.

Acting-wise, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has made an appearance on two instances, the first one was in the drama The Producers and the second one was as Saenarae in the fictional hit Arthdal Chronicles. In both the dramas, she has done cameo roles.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is busy breaking its own records with their single MV How You Like That. The MV is credited with many Guinness World Records in terms of viewership. BLACKPINK recently announced a collaboration with international sensation Selena Gomez. The track will be out with The Album on August 28, 2020. The group even made its maiden entry to a RIAJ certification. BLACKPINK celebrated its fourth year anniversary recently with quirky and fun pictures. All the members shared the pictures on their personal as well as on the group’s social media account.

The members will be collaborating with Selena Gomez

Watch Jisoo in her cameo role in Arthdal Chronicles

