Blake Moynes' Life To His Dream Woman; Read All About 'The Bachelorette' Contestant

Blake Moynes is a new contestant on The Bachelorette 2020 known for contacting Clare Crawley before the show started production. He is a wildlife manager who loves picnics and has already caught the attention of many fans. Read more about the 29-year-old Canadian trying to win Clare's heart.

Also Read | How to stream 'The Bachelorette'? Details about how and where to watch the show online

Who is Blake Moynes?

According to The Bachelorette's bio, Blake Moynes is a Wildlife Manager from Hamilton, Ontario. His bio further states that Blake is 'no stranger to putting in the hard work to get what he wants in life'. He studied wildlife management in college and loves 'working outdoors'.

The bio also mentions that he loves the show Ninja Turtles and spends his time volunteering 'with a different endangered species every year.' Blake mentioned on the show's premiere that he was very satisfied with his professional life and was looking for an ideal partner to get married to.

The wildlife manager's dream woman is someone who is 'outdoorsy, beautiful and fun'. He further added that he would like his wife to love his goofy side. Self-described as somebody who is very emotional, Blake also stated many times in the premiere episode that he thinks Clare was 'the woman for him'.

Also Read | Luke Parker from 'The Bachelorette' ordered to pay $100,000 to producers; Read details

Blake Moynes' height and net worth

Blake Moynes is 6 feet tall. He is one of the tallest bachelors on the show. A report by Celebs money stated that Blake Moynes' net worth is somewhere around $100,000 - $1M. Nothing about the exact location or position of his job has been made public by the star yet.

Also Read | What happens to Clare on 'The Bachelorette'? Find out if she left mid-season

Blake Moynes' Instagram

Blake is very active on his Instagram and has many nature and animals related pictures. In his most recent picture, the star can be seen with his siblings and pets. The picture has a very homely feel to it. Blake thanks his mother in the post and adds that he is truly thankful that she had them back for Thanksgiving. Take a look:

Also Read | What time is 'The Bachelorette' tonight? Learn more about new season

In another post, he could be seen sitting with Clare. The couple looked good and fans thought Blake was a 'wonderful guy'. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Blake Mayones' Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.