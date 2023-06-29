Blind Trailer: Sonam Kapoor Takes On Purab Kohli In Deadly Thriller Mystery

The trailer for Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind has now been released. The film will be a new milestone in Kapoor's career post her on-and-off hiatus from films since her wedding and pregnancy. The film is an OTT release.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor's character in Blind is visually challenged.

The film stars Purab Kohli as the antagonist.

Blind has a strong supporting cast led by Vinay Pathak.

Sonam Kapoor and Purab Kohli go head-to-head in Blind

The trailer opens with a girl being chased through her house before she getting mercilessly dragged off. The voiceover narrates that a 27-year old girl, Mia Wallace, has been declared missing. The next scene introduces Sonam's Jia who is shown to be an independent young woman who does not let her visual impairment define her life. Things, however, take a turn for the worse once she comes face to face with an obsessive sadist - played by Purab Kohli. Kohli's character takes a morbid liking to her.



The film is directed by Shome Makhija and marks the director's first collaboration with Kapoor. This is also Kohli's first time playing a negative character. He appears to have managed the role convincingly well.

Sonam returns to the movies after a gap

Blind will mark Sonam Kapoor's return to films after a sizeable gap. The actress' last release was AK vs AK, a 2020 film which also starred her father Anil Kapoor. The actress has taken a deliberate break from work after her marriage to Anand Ahuja, admittedly only picking scripts that really motivated her. She has become even more selective with her work since she gave birth to son Vayu in August of 2022, restricting her professional commitments to a few brand-related appearances. Blind will be streaming on Jio Cinema starting July 7.