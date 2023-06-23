Anil Kapoor Shares Clip From Debut Film Woh 7 Din To Mark 40 Years In Bollywood

Anil Kapoor, renowned for his blockbuster hits in Bollywood that have captivated audiences, is celebrating an impressive milestone of 40 years in the film industry. He made his debut as a lead actor in the film Woh 7 Din back in 1983, and since then, he has graced the silver screen in over 100 films. Now, commemorating his four decades as an actor, the veteran star has shared a clip from his debut film and penned a profound note expressing his sincere appreciation.

3 Things you need to know

Anil Kapoor began his acting journey with a supporting role in the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare.

Woh 7 Din was produced by Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, and his brother, Boney Kapoor.

In 1982, he made his Kannada film debut with Mani Ratnam's Pallavi Anu Pallavi.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 40 years of audience acceptance

In his heartfelt note, the actor reflects on how the past 40 years of his acting career have swiftly passed by. Kapoor expresses his joy in celebrating four decades as an actor and emphasizes the overwhelming acceptance, love, and blessings he has received from the audience. He firmly believes that the film industry is where he truly belongs, stating, "This is where I belong, this is what I'm meant to do, and this is who I'm destined to be."

Anil Kapoor expresses gratitude to the Late Bapu Saab for his first opportunity

Within his heartfelt message, Kapoor extends his gratitude to the late Bapu Saab, Boney Kapoor, and his father, Surinder Kapoor, for their unwavering belief in him and for giving him his first opportunity in Woh 7 Din. He also acknowledges Naseerudin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure for their graciousness in welcoming a newcomer like himself. In the film, Kapoor portrayed the character of Prem Pratap Singh, a singer with aspirations to become a musician.

The renowned actor attributes his shining success to these legends and to the love and acceptance he has received from each and every one of his fans. He concludes by stating, "I owe everything I am today to these extraordinary individuals and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you."

Anil Kapoor's brother Boney Kapoor hails him as the best

Shortly after Anil Kapoor shared his post, his brother Boney Kapoor expressed his admiration in a heartfelt comment. Boney Kapoor referred to Anil as the best brother, husband, father, and now, grandfather. He further acknowledged that it was Anil's hard work, talent, and sincerity that paved the way for his remarkable stardom spanning four decades.

(A screengrab from Boney Kapoor's comment | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, scheduled for release on August 11. He also has an upcoming web series, The Night Manager Season 2, in the pipeline.