'Blindspot' Trivia: Know All About David Kwong, The Creator Of The Puzzles In The Show

Blindspot first aired in 2015. The show has had five seasons so far. The show stars Jaimie Alexander in the role of Jane Doe who is found in Times Square and she had no memory of anything. She wakes up with mysterious tattoos on her body and then tries to solve the mysteries of her tattoos. This show has been loved by fans for its puzzles and mysterious plot. All these plot devices are created by this real-life riddled. And here is all you should know about the creator of the puzzles for the show Blindspot.

The real mind behind the amazing puzzles in Blindspot

This show's puzzles are made by David Kwong. He has managed to make a career out of his childhood hobbies. David is currently working as a crossword puzzles creator for the New York Times. Other than this he also works as a magic consultant for illusion-heavy television shows and films. His list of works include films like Now You See Me and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and series like Blindspot. Here is all you should know about him.

David Kwong was born on August 20, 1980, in the city of New York. He had been working as a magician, puzzle creator, writer, and producer for quite some time now. It was reported that Kwong studied the history of the magic at Harvard and he also was the co-founder of the Harvard Magic Club.

Other than this, he also is a famous TED talker. As a TED talker, he has shown the world how words interact and how magic works. His work on NBC's show Blindspot is what has intrigued the fans for so long. He had talked to a news portal back in 2016 where he had expressed that he likes to work with the Blindspot team very much. He added that he was a part of the show since its inception. David also expressed that it has been exciting to see how puzzles unfold.

Blindspot recently aired its series finale episode on the show and the finale has got a really good review from the audience. In the finale of the latest season of the show shows two endings after Weller and Jane disarmed the bomb in Times Square. The show left its fans on a cliffhanger and fan will learn about Jon's fate in the next season.

