Priyanka Chopra's Dedication To United Nations' Causes Is Evident On Her Instagram, Read

Priyanka Chopra has won several accolades for her work in the movies and is an icon for a whole generation. She was appointed as Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and was a part of the organization for over a decade now. She participated in the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and often talked about UNICEF and other organizations on her social media. Here are some of the latest posts that Priyanka Chopra had made to show her support to the United Nations. Take a look.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra In Fuss-free Pantsuit: Here's How Fans Can Recreate Her Look

Priyanka Chopra's social media posts for UNICEF

On March 30, 2020, she took to her Instagram and raised awareness for making cleanliness and hygiene products available for people during COVID-19 pandemic. In the post, she asked her fans and followers to donate to the cause so that more and more people could get clean food and other hygiene products to be safe from illnesses. Take a look at the post here.

On March 24 2020, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared an IGTV video where she contacted with Dr. Tedros (General-Director at W.H.O.) and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for Covid-19) from WHO to help get clear information about COVID0-19 and how to be safe from the virus. She shared a 15 minutes video in which she spoke to the doctors and gave her fans a clear view of the pandemic. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Meri Kahaani' BTS Videos Show What Went Into Making Of The Film

Priyanka Chopra teamed up with the footwear brand Crocs to give 50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs to deserving school children in Belize. In the video, the VP of Crcos expressed that she was motivated by the work that Priyanka Chopra has done and this is what led the brand to donate.

Read Also | Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Journey As 'outsider' With No Connections To Becoming Global Icon

On December 5, 2019, Priyanka Chopra as a goodwill ambassador spoke at the Snowflake conference in New York. In this video, she spoke to the press and talked about how Philanthropy has changed. In the captions, she wrote "Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life". Take a look at it here.

On June 19, 2019, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a post to send her love and support to the kids on World Refugee Day. In the post, she is seen spending time with kids who have been affected due to several different reasons and is seen playing, teaching and spending time with them.

In the captions, she wrote "The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future". Sher then asked people to help her to give the kids the life they deserve. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas' Mom Denise; Says 'thank You For Your Constant Grace'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.