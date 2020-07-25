'Blindspot' Finale explained: Did Jane Die In Blindspot?

Blindspot has aired its series finale recently. NBC’s show has garnered positive response from the viewers. There were two endings after Weller and Jane disarmed the bomb in Times Square. In one of them, the duo had a happy ending as they fostered a bunch of kids and everyone visited over for a family dinner.

Patterson and Rich rejoiced travelling around the world and Zapata was a mother and a private investigator. While everyone spent a gala time at a party, Jane had an odd realization. Here, we have Blindspot final explained. Read on:

'Blindspot' finale explained

During that moment, Jane had a flashback featuring the ZIP bomb disarming, which showcased a different scene to the viewers. Weller and Jane kissed, and they disarmed the bomb before the latter collapsed to the ground. Although paramedics arrived on the scene, they were too late to heal her. The ZIP took over Jane’s body, and she died. Moreover, she was zipped in a bag in Times Square.

Did Jane die in Blindspot?

Viewers were confused with Blindspot ending. They had a few queries about Jane. Even while she revealed about getting the antidote in time, no one saw that happen. Moreover, Doctor Horne was far away when they disarmed the bomb. Jane agreed that she did not have much time left.

Blindspot finale recap

In one of the scenes, Jane travelled through weddings and the happy occasions of different characters. They all were constructions of her hallucinations. It was among the numerous attempts to give Jane a happy ending before things shut down.

According to a report, the creator of Blindspot, Martin Gero shared his thoughts on the two endings of the show. He gave a choice to the audience for opting among different stories. He added that while half of the viewers thought Jane died in Times Square, the others considered it to be a memory or an imagined possibility playing out in her head.

Reports opined that Gero’s thoughts were inclined towards the second ending in which Jane died. Some believed that no one could cure Jane in a location not shown to the Blindspot viewers. So, the open-ended ending was for all to guess and interpret in their own ways.

