'Blood On Her Badge' Cast: Tequan Richmond, Rayven Ferrell And Others In Pivotal Roles

Blood On Her Badge is a crime movie based on true events. It is a story that revolves around a youthful cop Dee Johnson. The narrative focuses on its wrongdoings and how she falls for a youthful man. It stars Tequan Richmond, Rayven Symone Ferrell, and Liz Benoit in lead roles. Take a look at the cast of Blood on Her Badge.

Blood on Her Badge cast

Tequan Richmond as Trey

Tequan Richmond portrays the role of Trey who is the love interest of Dee Johnson. He is known for his roles as Drew Rock on the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Richmond portrayed the role of Ray Charles Jr. (son of singer/musician Ray Charles) in the motion picture Ray, and in the soap opera General Hospital on ABC, he portrayed TJ Ashford. Richmond appeared in the hip hop music video Hate It Or Love It by 50 Cent and The Game as young Game.

Rayven Ferrell as Dee Johnson

Raven Ferrell would be seen in the role of Dee Johnson who is an energetic cop. She is known for movies like The Hate U Give (2018), All Eyez on Me (2017), and Chicago P.D. (2014). Other movies and TV series that featured Rayven are Gully, The violent Heart, The Bobby Brown Story, All Eyez on Me, among others.

Miguel Nunez as John Johnson

Miguel Nunez would be seen in the role of John Johnson. The actor and public speaker is known for his supporting roles in The Return of the Living Dead and Life and leading roles in Juwanna Mann and Tour of Duty. He gained major recognition for his portrayal in the show The Family Business and Bronx SUI. Nùñez was also an executive producer of the 2014 comedy-drama musical film, School Dance, directed and written by Nick Cannon.

Other Blood on Her Badge characters

Liz Benzoit as a police psychologist

Tetona Jackson as Gloria

Johnell Young as Will

Blood on Her Badge plot and premiere

Blood on her Badge tells a true-crime tale of Dee Johnson (Ferrell), a charming and eager young cop. As Dee settles into her new career, she falls for Trey (Richmond) a captivating younger man. As life begins to fall into place, Dee begins to make risky decisions that ultimately alter her objectivity. With no real moral grounding, Dee allows herself to be manipulated by her lover, resulting in tragic repercussions.

Blood on her Badge was written by Scott Mullen and directed by Kenn Michael with casting by Leah Daniels Butler. The film is produced by The Asylum with Executive Producer David Rimawi, Co-Producer, Paul Bales and Producer David Michael Latt. The movie premiered on November 16, 2020, at 8 P.M. ET/7C.

