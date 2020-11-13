Kai Po Che Cast: Here's A List Of Who Played Who In This Award-winning Film

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the buddy drama film Kai Po Che! Starred actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri in the lead roles. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Three Mistakes of My Life. The story of Kai Po Che! Revolved around three friends who start their own sports shop and sports academy. The film then tracks their friendship and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred.

Kai Po Che Cast

Sushant Singh Rajput as Ishaan Bhatt

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Ishaan Bhatt in the film. He is seen as an ex-district level cricket player who is a victim of politics in the cricketing selection fraternity. Ishaan with the help of his friends establish a centre for cricket in their locality and soon incur profits with it.

Amit Sadh as Omkar Shastri -Omi

Actor Amit Sadh essays the role of Omkar, ‘Omi’ Shastri in the film Kai Po Che. He is seen as the nephew of a Hindu politician and is forced to get into politics. As the movie progresses, Omi tries to kill one of Ishaan’s Muslim cricket student, during a communal riot but ends up killing his friend.

Rajkummar Rao as Govind

Rajkummar Rao plays the character of a simple young boy Govind. He's seen as the complete opposite of his other two friends. He falls in love with Ishaan's sister while teaching her mathematics. As the movie progresses, he is seen as the owner of the sports club he and his friends start.

Amrita Puri as Vidya Bhatt

Actor Amrita Puri is seen as the female lead in Kai Po Che movie's cast. She is seen as a student in the film, who falls in love with one of her brother's best friends Govind. She later gets married to Govind as seen towards the end of the film.

Manav Kaul as Bishakh Joshi, Omi's uncle

Manav Kaul is seen in a pivotal role in the film. He is seen as a Hindu politician in the film who helps the boys set up their sports shop and club. But in return of the favour he does, he asks his nephew Omi to join politics.

