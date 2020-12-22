'Bob's Burgers' Christmas Episodes To Binge Watch This Holiday Season

Quick links:
As it is the holiday season, it is the perfect time to sit with family and enjoy some of the most popular Christmas movies and episodes from sitcoms as well as animated series. Bob’s Burgers is one of the most popular animated series in the world. The show is about Bob who runs a restaurant with his wife and three children and how they each have different personalities but work as one unit in difficult times. Check out the list of Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes to enjoy them with your family during the holiday season.
Bob's Burgers episodes have received 8.1/10 IMDb rating. Moreover, it has got 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. A number of users have voted best Christmas episodes of Bob's Burgers as Season 8, Episodes 6 & 7 as the best Christmas episodes on the show.
Bob’s Burgers is created by Loren Bouchard and Adam Reed. The first episode of the series released in the year 2011. The show writers credited for the show are Loren Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Katie Crown, Lizzie Molyneux, Jim Dauterive, Jon Schroeder, Rich Rinaldi and Dan Fybel.
