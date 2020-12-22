'Bob's Burgers' Christmas Episodes To Binge Watch This Holiday Season

As it is the holiday season, it is the perfect time to sit with family and enjoy some of the most popular Christmas movies and episodes from sitcoms as well as animated series. Bob’s Burgers is one of the most popular animated series in the world. The show is about Bob who runs a restaurant with his wife and three children and how they each have different personalities but work as one unit in difficult times. Check out the list of Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes to enjoy them with your family during the holiday season.

All Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes

Season 3, Episode 9: God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins

Season 4, Episode 8: Christmas in the Car

Season 5, Episode 6: Father of the Bob

Season 6, Episode 5: Nice-Capades

Season 7, Episode 7: The Last Gingerbread House on the Left

Season 8, Episodes 6: The Bleakening Parts 1

Season 8, Episodes 7: The Bleakening Parts 2

Season 9, Episode 10: Better Off Sled

Season 10, Episode 10: Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas

Season 11, Episode 10: Yachty or Nice

Bob's Burgers episodes have received 8.1/10 IMDb rating. Moreover, it has got 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. A number of users have voted best Christmas episodes of Bob's Burgers as Season 8, Episodes 6 & 7 as the best Christmas episodes on the show.

Cast details

Bob’s Burgers is created by Loren Bouchard and Adam Reed. The first episode of the series released in the year 2011. The show writers credited for the show are Loren Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Katie Crown, Lizzie Molyneux, Jim Dauterive, Jon Schroeder, Rich Rinaldi and Dan Fybel.

Actor H. Jon Benjamin lends his voice for the titular character Bob. The actor also lends his voice to Jimmy Pesto Jr. who is the oldest son of Jimmy Pesto. Benjamin also does the voice over for Jeremy who is one of Louise’s classmates and has accompanied the children of Belchair a lot of times in the show.

John Roberts lends his voice to Linda Belcher, who is the wife of Bob.

Dan Mintz lends his voice to Tina Belcher, who is the eldest of the Belcher children.

Eugene Mirman does the voice over for Gene Belcher, who is the middle child and the only son in the family.

Actor Kristen Schaal lends her voice for the character of Louise Belcher. Louise is the youngest child of the Belcher family and is 9 years of age in season 1 and five seasons later also, she is of age 9 only.

