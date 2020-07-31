BollyFlix Leaks The Amit Sadh And Neeraj Kabi Starrer Web Series 'Avrodh'

Piracy website Bollyflix has now released the web series Avrodh: The Siege Within online. The website has made the show available to download illegally from its site. The web series Avrodh: The Siege Within stars Amit Sadh in the titular role. After the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, the series once again narrates the details of the surgical strike in Uri.

About Avrodh: The Siege Within

The show has Amit step into the shoes of Vicky and essays the role of Major Videep in the Sony LIV show. The show was released on the OTT streaming platform Sony LIV today, on July 31, 2020. Avrodh web series also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli.

Amit’s character in the show is inspired by Major Tango, who had led the attack at Pakistan terror hotbeds, in retaliation to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. Avrodh promises to share the ‘untold story’ of the surgical strike. The one-minute-thirty-seconds long trailer of the show explored the unknown aspects of Uri Surgical Strike that happened back in 2019.

Avrodh: The Siege Within trailer started with a quote that history is not created overnight. Actor Neeraj Kabi will be seen playing the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the Avrodh web series. He revealed that even though Indians know about the fact of surgical strike, they don't know the real story behind it and what all led to the actual Uri surgical strike. The rest of the video showed how Indian soldiers went on to prepare to avenge the Uri attack.

As the trailer progressed, it stated that the storyline of Avrodh is based on a book titled India's Most Fearless which was written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The official synopsis of the web series reads as, "You have heard of the URI Surgical Strike, now get to know the untold account of what went behind this strike".

Bollyflix is an illegal and piracy website which has leaked numerous flicks and web series online right before its premiere. The site has also caused loss to various Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional producers. Bollyflix has also leaked the Vidya Balan starrer movie Shakuntala Devi which was released on Amazon Prime.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

