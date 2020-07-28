'Avrodh' star Amit Sadh reacts to comparison with Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri'; Mohit has message

There are some topics and characters that have caught the fancy of Indian filmmakers for decades. Some of those have been Devdas, Bhagat Singh, and the Battle of Saragarhi, that Akshay Kumar recently displayed in Kesari. Could the trend be following with the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army as well?

Difference between Avrodh and Uri?

After Uri: The Surgical Strike became a blockbuster, now the surgical strike is coming again, but in a different format, a web series. Amit Sadh is the one who leads this surgical strike, as Major Videep in the Sony Liv show Avrodh: The Seige Within.

Comparison with Uri: The Surgical Strike is inevitable, and when asked about it in a recent interview with a news portal, Amit said that that he was a ‘huge fan’ of Vicky Kausal, who had played the head of the operation in the film. Hailing Uri: The Surgical Strike as a ‘great film’, he added that the movie was made for a ‘certain aspiration and documentation’ of the facts related to the event. However, he clarified that Avrodh was a series and hence longer and detailed. Being based on the book, India’s Most Fearless, Amit stated that they were trying to showcase an elaborated version of the event. The Sultan actor added that he would be happy if Vicky watches Avrodh and was keen to know what he feels about it.

Meanwhile, another actor from Uri: The Surgical Strike has conveyed his best wishes to Amit and the team. Mohit Raina, who had played the role of Major Karan, shared the trailer and called it ‘brutal.’ The duo shared mutual praise following the tweet.

Big fan of your work ! @mohituraina — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 28, 2020

Feelings are mutual , just finished a marathon of Breath 1/2 ; you were spectacular. Keep punching hard 🤗 — mohit raina (@mohituraina) July 28, 2020

Amit’s character is inspired by Major Tango, who had led the attack at Pakistan terror hotbeds, in retaliation to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. Avrodh promises to share the ‘untold story’ of the surgical strike and also stars Neeraj Kabi, Ananth Mahadevan, among the others. The series premiers on Sony Liv from July 31.

