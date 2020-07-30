What Time Does Avrodh Come On SonyLIV? Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast, And More

After the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike became a blockbuster, now the digital platform is al geared up with the launch of a web series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within. Amit Sadh plays the star of the web series and the man responsible to head the Uri surgical strike. He plays the role of Major Videep in the Sony LIV show Avrodh. The series premiers on Sony LIV on July 31.

Recently, the OTT platform SonyLIV dropped the trailer of Avrodh. The show features an ensemble cast of actors including Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli, among others.

ALSO READ| 'Avrodh' Star Amit Sadh Reacts To Comparison With Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri'; Mohit Has Message

Avrodh Release date and time

The OTT platform SonyLIV is all set to air the web series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within from July 31 onwards. One can watch the web series via Sony LIV app as well. The series is likely to release early morning on July 31st.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone's Guinness World Record Might Leave You Stumped; Check Out

All about Avrodh: The Siege Within

Amit’s character is inspired by Major Tango, who had led the attack at Pakistan terror hotbeds, in retaliation to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. Avrodh promises to share the ‘untold story’ of the surgical strike and also stars Neeraj Kabi, Ananth Mahadevan, among others. The one-minute-thirty-seconds long trailer explored the unknown aspects of Uri Surgical Strike that happened back in 2019.

The Avrodh: The Siege Within trailer starts with a quote that history is not created overnight. Actor Neeraj Kabi will be seen playing the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Avrodh web series. He revealed that even though Indians know about the fact of surgical strike, they don't know the reals story behind it and what all led to the actual Uri surgical strike. The rest of the video showed how Indian soldiers prepared to avenge the Uri attack. As the trailer progressed, it stated that the storyline of Avrodh is based on a book titled India's Most Fearless written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The official synopsis of the web series reads, "You have heard of the URI Surgical Strike, now get to know the untold account of what went behind this strike".

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of His 'Day 1536683', Fans Say 'Bhaag Vicky Bhaag'

ALSO READ| Amit Sadh Reveals He Did Not Leave Television, Says 'I Was Banned By Them'

Promo Image courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.