Avrodh Trailer Out: Amit Sadh's Web-series To Explore The Aspect Of Uri Surgical Strike

Recently, the OTT platform SonyLiv dropped the trailer of their upcoming web-series, Avrodh: The Siege Within. The ensemble cast of the series has actors such as Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli, among others, in the lead. The one-minute-thirty-seconds long trailer explored the unknown aspects of Uri Surgical Strike that happened back in 2019. It will start streaming on the digital space from July 31 onwards.

The trailer started with explaining that history is not created overnight. Neeraj Kabi, who will be seen playing National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said that though every Indian knows about the surgical strike, many do not know the ‘real’ story behind it. The rest of the video showed how Indian soldiers prepared to avenge the Uri attack. As the trailer progressed, it stated that the storyline of Avrodh is based on a book titled India's Most Fearless written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The official synopsis of the series read, "You have heard of the URI Surgical Strike, now get to know the untold account of what went behind this strike."

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer, Amit Sadh wrote on his Twitter handle, “I dedicate this to u, Dad. For u & all Indians, I bring to u #Avrodh. We heard about it, read about it, & saw things, but do we know everything? Was it as simple as it seemed? Or did this require strategic planning, precise execution, & daring decision-making? I was truly amazed!”

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli also felt proud to be a part of the web series as she penned, “In the last few days we’ve realised the true value of our valiant Indian army and what better timing for the trailer release of #avrodh I’m so proud to be a part of this and even more excited to share this thrilling trailer with you’ll.”

Earlier, the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike picturised the same. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in pivotal characters.

