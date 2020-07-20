Can Taapsee Pannu Be The Perfect Ellie In Netflix's Hindi Remake Of 'Fatal Affair'?

Fatal Affair is a new psychological thriller Netflix film. The movie is based on a woman and her psychotic ex-lover. She tries to mend things with her family, however, her lover comes back as a blast from the past and turns her whole world upside down. She gets to know that he was obsessed with her and can even resort to murder to get her. It is now up to her to save her husband and daughter and put an end to this crazy man’s antics. If Fatal Affair is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who should be part of the cast.

Ellie Warren- Taapsee Pannu

Ellie Warren is the protagonist of the movie whose life is turned upside down on the arrival of her ex-lover. Known for being a great actor, Taapsee Pannu seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Nia Long Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Marcus Warren- Abhishek Bachchan

He is Ellie’s husband who later helps her get out from the clutches of her crazy ex-lover. Known being a good actor, Abhishek Bachchan seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Stephen Bishop Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

David Hammond- Shahid Kapoor

He is the ex-lover of Ellie who comes back in her life. It is also revealed that he was obsessed with her during their college life. He later married a woman who looked very much like Ellie but after their divorce, killed her and her boyfriend. Being a good actor, Shahid Kapoor might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Omar Epps Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Courtney- Kriti Sanon

She is Ellie’s friend who gets used by David to get close to Ellie. She brings him along as a date to a dinner invite at Ellie’s house. Being a good actor, Kriti Sanon seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Maya Stojan Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

Janice- Deepika Padukone

She is Ellie’s boss at the firm where Ellie works. She is the one who hires David as their new tech-consultant and introduces her to Ellie. Known for her acting skills, Deepika Padukone seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Carolyn Hennesy Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deborah Lee- Sanya Malhotra

She is David’s ex-wife who looks very similar to Ellie and this is the reason for which he had married her. However, after their divorce, David kills her and her boyfriend out of jealousy. Being a good actor, Sanya Malhotra might be perfect for the role.

Image credit: KJ Smith Instagram, Sanya Malhotra Instagram

