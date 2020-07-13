'Breathe Into The Shadows' Ending Explained: What More Havoc Will ‘J’ Create?

Abhishek Bachchan's Amazon Prime series, Breathe Into The Shadows started streaming from Friday, July 10, 2020. The show also marks the actor's debut in the digital space. The thriller series consists of 12 episodes that revolve around a couple being blackmailed by a kidnapper who nabs their daughter. The show's unexpected twists and turns in the show have certainly left the audience wanting more.

Breathe: Into The Shadows plot

Breathe Into The Shadows plot revolves around a psychiatrist, Avinash essayed by Abhishek and his chef wife Abha which is played by Nithya Menon. The plot shows how the couple's life turns upside down when their daughter is kidnapped at a friend's party and even the police come towards a standstill on the case after they are unable to track down the kidnapper even after several months. The couple gets a package from the kidnapper as the first episode concludes which hints that their daughter Siya is alive.

But the kidnapper instructs them to perform some unimaginable and horrifying murders for them to get their daughter back again. The kidnapper instructs Avinash and Abha to murder these people based on the 10 sins of the mythological character Ravana. But just as the couple is all set to embark on these disastrous tasks, they are hit by an obstruction. Amit Sadh, who essays a cop in the series, is determined to catch the murderers.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Ending Explained

The Breathe Into The Shadows plot makes the biggest revelation in its fifth episode itself that the kidnapper is none other than Abhishek's character himself. The kidnapper is Avinash's alter ego 'J' which was born due to his split personality disorder because of his several childhood traumas in the past. This vengeful J walks with a limp and is hell-bent to punish those responsible for his traumas through the ideal Avinash.

The finale episode of the show sees Amit's character catching Avinash aka J who is sent to a psychiatric facility while his wife Abha is spared despite being an accomplice to the murders. When his wife comes to visit him in the facility, he assures her that J has not 'taken control' of him for a year. But at the same time, Avinash gives a piece of paper with the words 'C-16' written on it to Saiyami Kher's character seeking her help for a break-out presumably from the facility.

The end of the episode sees Abhishek limping which suggests that he was lying to his wife and the psychopath J has taken complete control of his mind. This may also hint towards the third season which will see J create more havoc after his downward spiral.

