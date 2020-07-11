Abhishek Bachchan Pens Note For 'Breathe' Team, Says 'I Am Overwhelmed By Your Love'

Abhishek Bachchan who has made his debut into the digital space with the second season of the series Breathe: Into The Shadow, recently shared a picture with the entire cast and crew. Abhishek while sharing the picture thanked all for their hard work. put behind the series. Abhishek mentioned that since the time, the trailer was released; he had been receiving rave reviews about the series which really left him overwhelmed.

Abhishek pens a lengthy note in praise of Breathe team

In the post on Instagram, Abhishek can be seen posing with the entire cast and crew which seems to be from the wrap-up day. While thanking the sincere efforts of all, Abhishek penned a lengthy note. In his appreciation post, the actor mentioned that reading all the beautiful comments by his fans has been a wonderful and emotional feeling for him. Abhishek then went on to shower his words of encouragement for the director Mayank Sharma. The actor wrote that Mayank’s conviction for the series has been such a guiding light. Apart from the director, Abhishek thanked the entire team of writers including Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Followed by this, Abhishek who plays the role of a doting father who runs in a quest to find her daughter, Siya later pour in love for the producer Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but also being such a champion of it. He praised Vikram and wrote that he never loosed hope and believed in strengthening and resolving whenever all wavered. Abhishek also thanked the incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. At last, the Dhoom actor hailed his co-actors for playing their roles with utmost passion and sincerity. Abhishek wrote that “They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them.” He hailed Amit Sadh, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil Ji, Shraddha, Ravi Garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other who could not present on camera but still did a great job by staying behind.

Several fans of the actor hailed him for making a great comeback with the series and also showered their love for his acting skills. One of the users praised Abhishek's choices of films and wrote that Abhishek’s films are always set in the criminal background like Dhoom series, dum maaro dum, and now breathe. The user also mentioned that he played an awesome character in the drama series. Another user was also in praise of the actor for playing an amazing character in Breathe. Applauding his acting skills, the user wrote that she seriously thought for a minute that the actor has studied psychology as he nailed his character as a psychiatrist. A third user wrote that the post written by Abhishek proves that he cares for his colleagues and people working under him. He also wrote that the actor’s work in Breathe was one of his best to date.

