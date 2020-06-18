Abhishek Bachchan’s Intriguing First Look From 'Breathe Into The Shadows' Is Unmissable

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be making his much-awaited digital debut with the second season of the Amazon Prime Video’s popular web series Breathe. This will be the second season of the show which has been titled as Breathe Into The Shadows. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to unveil the first look of the web series. The first look of the actor is at his intriguing best and instantly piques your attention.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of 'Breathe Into The Shadows'; See Here

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from the show is all things mysterious

The new poster of Breathe Into The Shadows has Abhishek Bachchan sitting on an armchair in the backdrop of what looks like a study. The actor can be seen sporting a pensive and serious expression. He can also be seen donning a formal suited attire.

What adds to the mystery is Abhishek holding a missing poster of a child in his hands. The poster of the actor's first look also sees the words, 'A father's love can save a life or take one' written on it which may draw a hint towards his character from the series. Take a look at his first look from Abhishek Bachchan's digital show here:

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture From Ritiesh Deshmukh's Album Is Hilarious

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also shared the first poster of the series Breathe Into The Shadows which had instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers. The poster showed a broken face mask and a little girl lying in the middle. The Guru actor had further captioned the picture as, 'She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found.' Take a look at the intense poster of Breathe Into The Shadows.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Says The Year 2005 'opened Floodgates' For Him In Bollywood

Breathe Into The Shadows is directed by Mayank Sharma

Talking about the series, Breathe Into The Shadows, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will be returning in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. On the other hand, Malayalam actor Nithya Menen has also come aboard for the second season of the show. The web series will start streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

The show is helmed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the first season. The show has been co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed along with director Mayank Sharma. The first season of the show which released in the year 2018 had starred R. Madhavan in the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.