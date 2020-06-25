Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Amit Sadh Aka Kabir Sawant In Prison?

Amazon Prime video just dropped a new trailer for Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the trailer, actor Amit Sadh can be seen as Inspector Kabir Sawan. The Inspector is in jail this time, but the reason is unknown. The video has piqued the interest of the viewers. This season will be directed by Mayank Sharma. Check out the video and read on to know more details about the whole story:

Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows

Trailer Out, July 1@PrimeVideoIN @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/HrnVXHUIzs — Breathe Into The Shadows (@BreatheAmazon) June 25, 2020

Breathe Into The Shadows: Kabir Sawant in jail?

The lead character of the show, Kabir can be seen in a bloody fight. The camera then switches to a shot of the character inside the jail. This makes fans wonder if the character committed a crime. The trailer also holds a quote as well which makes the situation more mysterious. The quote is, “Every sin is a punishment”. Fans speculate maybe Kabir has committed a crime. The show also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen as the parents. Their daughter Siya is missing and Kabir will be in a pursuit to find her. This will mark Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut. Many fans are excited to see the two on the show.

Amit Sadh talks about his character

Actor Amit Sadh also talked about his character on the show in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actor said that he is excited to reappear on the show again. The actor himself seems to be in awe of the character's new avatar. He then talked about how the show has resonated with people around the world. Furthermore, the star spoke about how happy he was that actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen also joined the show.

In the first season of the show, fans saw popular South Indian actor R Madhavan in the series. The first series revolved around the lives of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. Most critics and viewers had quite a positive reaction to the first season. The second season is highly anticipated by fans.

Promo Pic Credit: Breathe's Instagram

