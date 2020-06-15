Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Amit Sadh Shares A Note; Says 'Will Regret All My Life'

Recently, actor Amit Sadh paid tribute to his Kai Po Che co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Expressing his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Amit Sadh shared a note and broke down. In his post, the note read, "I am sorry... I did not come to rescue you... will regret all my life for not reaching out!" Amit Sadh's note further added, "Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai po che... Rest in peace bhai". At the bottom of the note he added a hashtag which read, #iambroken. See his post below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. The police are still investigating the case. Reportedly, on June 14's afternoon, Sushant's house help informed the police. As per the latest information, a postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital. It is also reported that a toxicology check is also being conducted.

On the other side, SSR's team has published an official statement, which read, "It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

The 34-year-old actor had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity from the serial, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He essayed the lead in numerous films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and many others. He was last seen in Netflix's original film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

