Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Kai Po Che' Co-star Amit Sadh Says "We Need To Spread Positivity"

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the film Kai Po Che! in 2013 and Amit Sadh played his close friend in the film. Recently, the actor spoke about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and shared his thoughts on the effect it has had over the masses and fans in general.

According to a news portal, Amit Sadh said that he believes grief is a very personal thing and the way one chooses to express it is quite different. The actor was quite hesitant to speak about the death of Sushant; however, he said that he has already spoken his heart out and everything is gone. Further on, he added that he does not wish to go back in that mental state as he is now exasperated with his emotions.

Amit Sadh speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Gives Examples Of Amitabh, Naseeruddin

Amit Sadh continued saying during the interview that people need to just let it be at this point. He further added that he believes that this is no time for dialogue or for evoking or provoking any person. Speaking about the post shared by Kriti Sanon, Amit Sadh agreed and said that people often do give too much attention to negativity. During the course of the interview, he said that he finds it all to be just toxic. However, he has chosen to ignore all of the negativity coming out of it. According to Amit Sadh, one needs to just let go of the negativity and realise that one does not need to tweet or say anything at times. The actor further added that one shouldn’t get too bothered either when such things happen and rather use the platform in a positive manner.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Babita Phogat Speaks Up Against Nepotism In Bollywood

Speaking a bit more, Amit Sadh further said in the interview that he believes over 95 per cent of social media is used to spread positivity. However, it is the last 5 per cent that resort to trolling and the rest. He stated that this was created by people and it is time they take a step back from it, according to a news portal. Amit Sadh once again said that he does not feel that debate or dialogue is required in the current scenario. He added that one must remember the man for his good deeds and thus let him rest in peace. He stated that it is good to grieve and one can choose to grieve in whatever way they see fit, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sushant's Death: Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee Fume At Veteran Journalist's 'truth Series'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.