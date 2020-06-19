Sushant's death: Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee fume at veteran journalist's 'truth series'

Media has been at the receiving end of criticism over its reportage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After some displayed his mortal remains from his home, used various metaphorical references over his demise and even visited his home to get reactions, legal notices were issued to some of the publications. Apart from these instances, there have been intense speculation over the cause of the Chhichhore star’s suicide.

READ: 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Aparna Dixit Pens Down A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent instance, a veteran media person named Komal Nahta, known for his interviews with leading stars and trade reports for decades, got flak from Sushant’s co-stars. The journalist launched his ‘truth series’ on the death of Sushant in the form of episodes, with the second one terming the ‘heart-wrenching’ story of Sushant and the ‘girl who hasn’t uttered a word after his suicide’ along with a graphic of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.

Amit Sadh, who had starred opposite Sushant in the latter’s debut Kai Po Che, fumed at it, ‘begging’ him to ‘stop it now’, and urging ‘heartless people’ to have 'some dignity.' The Sultan actor also wrote that he was unfollowing the media person, hoping God gives him ‘compassion and emotional intellect’, asking him to ‘introspect’ his actions, ‘greed and lack of empathy’

Here’s the post

Stop this now !!



Have some dignity pls ..



I beg you ... heartless people ...



👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/nrvSrHtdB4 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 19, 2020

I am unfollowing you .. that’s all I can do right now ... may God , the supreme power give you some compassion and emotional intellect ...

pls introspect your actions and your greed and lack of empathy ! 🙏🙏 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 19, 2020

Sushant’s co-star from his 2019 film, Sonchiriya, Manoj Bajpayee also responded to Amit’s post and wrote that when someone’s mortal remains are taken for last rites, one joins hands in prayer for the soul’s peace. The veteran wrote that the journalist should at least ‘maintain this peace’ and stop it.

कोमल जब janaza निकलता है तो हम सब हाथ जोड़ कर उसकी आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करते हैं ।अब आप कम से कम शांत तो रह ही सकते है ।बस कीजिए ।अब बस !!! @KomalNahta — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 19, 2020

READ: 'When Sushant Singh Rajput Mimicked Dev Anand's Song On The Sets Of 'Chhichhore'; Watch

Sushant’s ashes were immersed in river Ganga by his father and sisters on Wednesday. They had flown to Patna after the completion of the last rites on Monday.

Though his cause of death has been confirmed in his post-mortem as asphyxia due to hanging, after he was found dead at his home on Sunday, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case. They have recorded statements of Rhea and close friend Mukesh Chhabra, and are also set to question production houses over speculation that he was ousted from projects, and allegedly ‘boycotted’ by the big names.

READ: 'Sushant Singh Rajput Visiting His Alma Mater Will Leave You Teary-eyed, Watch Video

READ: ''Kedarnath' Writer Kanika Dhillon Compares Sushant Singh Rajput To Stars In Night Sky

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.