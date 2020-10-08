Brian Austin Green On 'Masked Singer' Hints At His Terrible 2014 Car Accident, Read More

The Wednesday episode of The Masked Singer, shocked the fans of the show when actor Brian Austin Green revealed himself to be the singer underneath the Giraffe costume. The episode featured Group A playoffs. The 47-year-old actor grinned at the show's shocked judges, who were unable to guess the personality behind the Giraffe costume. In the Giraffe-related clues on the show, the actor had hinted towards a terrible car accident which he had suffered in 2014.

Brian Austin Green's Car Accident

According to a report on the USA Today, Brian and his (then) wife Megan Fox, had been in a terrible car accident in 2014. A drunk driver in a MINI Cooper had smashed into their Range Rover in Los Angeles in November 2014. In his interview with the website, Brian stated that he felt thankful to be alive, as the accident could have ended very terribly.

Fortunately, the ex-couple’s sons, Noah and Bodhi, who were two and nine-months-old (at the time) respectively, were not in the car with them when the accident occurred. Brian had stated that the drunk driver was going 50 miles an hour when he hit them head-on. He stated that the accident was life-changing for him.

Brian Austin Green reveals himself on Masked Singer

All the judges were stunned when Brian revealed his identity, but Robin Thicke was especially shocked. The reason for this was that Brian and Robin were neighbours and had been best friends as teenagers. The duo also performed in a band called Think Twice together.

Another report on Daily Mail states that the Giraffe's clues package did have many clues that indicated his real identity. There were several references about Brian's ongoing and very public split with actress Megan Fox. Megan Fox is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the couple often posts pictures together on their Instagram handle. The clue said, 'I've survived and thrived in the animal kingdom by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama.’

Indicating to his accident and the end of his marriage to Megan Fox, the clue on the show said, "Recently, my whole world came crashing down. I've kept it mostly secret, but my life was transformed in the blink of an eye." The clue also talked about a stroke-like mental condition that Brian suffered within 2014 with these lines: 'I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain,' he remembered. "I could barely walk or talk. But I'm a fighter and I defeated my invisible predator. Now I'm at a crossroads in life. The one thing that keeps me going is my herd."

