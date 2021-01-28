'Bridgerton' Beats 'The Witcher' And Becomes Netflix's Biggest Series Of All Time

Netflix has recently revealed that the famous period drama Bridgerton has become the biggest series of all time surpassing The Witcher on Netflix. The series premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and in no time it became one of the top watched series. Netflix also shared the numbers as to how many people watched the series online. Read further ahead to know more about Bridgerton cast, plot and season 2 of the show.

Bridgerton recently became the biggest Netflix series of all time and it was stated by the Netflix team that the web series was watched by 82 million people, which is equal to 41% of Netflix Global audience of 200 million right in the first 28 days online. Netflix took to its social media handle and posted this video compilation of all the fans who illustrated their ‘Bridgerton effect’ to celebrate the success of the series post beating The Witcher on Netflix.

In the caption, Netflix thanked all the fans of Bridgerton for their gracious watching efforts and made it the biggest series ever. Many of the fans took to the comment section to congratulate Netflix and the team of Bridgerton. Let’s have a look at Bridgerton review, cast and plot details.

Bridgerton cast, plot & more

Bridgerton plot is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the world of Regency Era London’s Ton and centres around the Bridgerton family. Their family consisted of four sons and four daughters along with other characters.

Bridgerton cast members include actors namely Adjoa Andoh, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Florence Hunt, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan and several other actors in recurring and guest roles.

After a mind-boggling Bridgerton review by the audience and the critics, Bridgerton season 2 is expected to come out by the end of 2021.

The Witcher on Netflix

The Witcher on Netflix was on the top of the list before Bridgerton took its place recently. The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama television series and is based on a novel of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Some of the popular cast of the series include Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Royce Pierrson, Anna Shaffer and many others.

