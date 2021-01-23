Last Updated:

Bridgerton Memes, Bernie Sanders' Mittens & Other Meme-fodder From Last Week

Bridgerton Memes and the jokes based on Bernie Sanders' mittens were amongst the most hilarious pieces of content that members made last week. Read on for more.

bridgerton memes

Memes, as per an article on Medium, have proven to be effective avenues of communication and agents of social change at a macro level. It is also a known fact that every new happening in any corner around the world has proven to be the fodder of memes, which would eventually get made and go viral on the internet. The week that went by is no different. The week that went by saw Tesla opening its first-ever Indian office, the Indian Cricket team secure an unforeseen victory, Donald Trump making waves during his last few days at the White House, amongst others. This article will bring its readers all the news of the week through the words and images by the various meme-makers os the world.

Tesla's India debut memes:

Just a handful of days ago, Elon Musk's electric car-making company, Tesla, registered its first-ever Indian office in Bengaluru. This development inspired hundreds of meme makers from across the globe to share their own opinions through their memes. Some of Tesla's India Debut memes can be found below.

The memes:

Trump memes:

The final week of the tumultuous Trump presidency inspired members who either supported or loathed the disgraced American president document his final days in memes. The Trump memes that one will see below is basically Netizens speculating as to what the 45th US president must have been up to. Some memes have also been inspired by the hundreds of pardons that Trump gave out during his final hours in the office.

The memes:

The Brisbane Test memes:

The week that went by saw the members of the Indian cricket team startle Indians across the globe with their victory at Gabba against Australia, who has always historically emerged as a victor on the said cricket ground. The members can be seen drawing parallels between the event in question and various movie scenes. Some of the Brisbane test memes can be found below.

MS Dhoni memes:

The news pieces regarding one of the inter-state matches that MS Dhoni was seen participating in also proved to be fodder for the meme makers, or meme-lords, as they like to call themselves. Some of the memes were made to troll the former Indian Cricket team captain. Some of those MS Dhoni memes can be found below.

 

Bridgerton Memes:

Bridgerton on Netflix has inspired thousands of memes since its streaming debut. The meme makers took screenshots of many sequences, and one sequence involving a spoon in particular, from the 8-episode-long first season and got creative with their meaning. Some of the Bridgerton memes can be found below.

Bernie Sanders memes:

Arguably, one of the highlights of the week that went by was the memes inspired by the presence of Bernie Sanders at the inauguration speech. Since a still featuring the Vermont-based senator wearing a mask, a windbreaker and a pair of mittens has appeared on the internet, meme-makers and celebrities alike have been placing the veteran politician in various places. Some of those positions in which Sanders was put in by the Internet dwellers can be found below.

Gwyneth Paltrow memes:

Very recently, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop candle explodes in a woman's living room. Twitter members took this opportune moment to express their reaction with a series of memes. Some of those can be found below.

