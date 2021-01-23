Bridgerton Memes, Bernie Sanders' Mittens & Other Meme-fodder From Last Week

Memes, as per an article on Medium, have proven to be effective avenues of communication and agents of social change at a macro level. It is also a known fact that every new happening in any corner around the world has proven to be the fodder of memes, which would eventually get made and go viral on the internet. The week that went by is no different. The week that went by saw Tesla opening its first-ever Indian office, the Indian Cricket team secure an unforeseen victory, Donald Trump making waves during his last few days at the White House, amongst others. This article will bring its readers all the news of the week through the words and images by the various meme-makers os the world.

Tesla's India debut memes:

Just a handful of days ago, Elon Musk's electric car-making company, Tesla, registered its first-ever Indian office in Bengaluru. This development inspired hundreds of meme makers from across the globe to share their own opinions through their memes. Some of Tesla's India Debut memes can be found below.

The memes:

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/HAdFq66KqE — Hitesh (@Hiteshsaini7990) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia

elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia come to bangalore new register company



Le indian car company ~ pic.twitter.com/gJ5d9pZJrt — Ajay uikey (@Ajayuik08520982) January 13, 2021

Trump memes:

The final week of the tumultuous Trump presidency inspired members who either supported or loathed the disgraced American president document his final days in memes. The Trump memes that one will see below is basically Netizens speculating as to what the 45th US president must have been up to. Some memes have also been inspired by the hundreds of pardons that Trump gave out during his final hours in the office.

The memes:

TRUMP IS GONE! WE HAVE PREVAILED! SEND ME ALL OF THE MEMES, GIFS AND VIDEOS IN THE LAND! pic.twitter.com/ABFl8FqE70 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

Here comes Madame Vice President Kamala Harris!💙❤️🇺🇲 What a fantastic day for America!😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/qgriZhrT3f — Lisa Treen (@lisalovesgolfin) January 20, 2021

More people attended my son's Elementary School graduation then came to see Donald Trump off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Hv2grbUHkv — Red (@Redpainter1) January 20, 2021

RIP Trump... He never got out of the meme😢 pic.twitter.com/kezcs2JzT3 — Maxmoefoe Burner (@MaxmoefoeBurner) January 20, 2021

The Brisbane Test memes:

The week that went by saw the members of the Indian cricket team startle Indians across the globe with their victory at Gabba against Australia, who has always historically emerged as a victor on the said cricket ground. The members can be seen drawing parallels between the event in question and various movie scenes. Some of the Brisbane test memes can be found below.

This one was the best from @ICC

Last time #Australia lost a #GabbaTest..

Baby #ViratKohli was 16 days old 🤗👶

This win by #TeamIndia is indeed EPIC pic.twitter.com/4jSbuNkFRQ — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 19, 2021

- Lovable characters

- Plot twists

- Thrills

- Spiderman



This series had everything! 😭#AUSvIND — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2021

MS Dhoni memes:

The news pieces regarding one of the inter-state matches that MS Dhoni was seen participating in also proved to be fodder for the meme makers, or meme-lords, as they like to call themselves. Some of the memes were made to troll the former Indian Cricket team captain. Some of those MS Dhoni memes can be found below.

Kedar Jadhav bro, we waited entire two months last year. pic.twitter.com/Fv1yItRNkU — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 12, 2021

Kedar Jadhav smashed unbeaten 84 runs from just 45 balls including 5 fours & 5 sixes against

Kedar Jadhav be like: pic.twitter.com/VLAYRiQc5Q — varun giri (@varungiri0) January 12, 2021

#SyedMushtaqAliT20

Kedar Jadhav smashed 84 runs off just 45 balls

Meanwhile Dhoni :#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/tI760Iwcep — Mogambo ka Batija (@Crimemasterji) January 12, 2021

Kedar Jadhav* played at strike rate of 186.66



Le* IPL lover....... pic.twitter.com/LpqlmJPFrh — Badal Solanki (@BadalSolanki8) January 12, 2021

Going through all the Kedar Jadhav tags in my notification. pic.twitter.com/nZFjB2uLb4 — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 12, 2021

Bridgerton Memes:

Bridgerton on Netflix has inspired thousands of memes since its streaming debut. The meme makers took screenshots of many sequences, and one sequence involving a spoon in particular, from the 8-episode-long first season and got creative with their meaning. Some of the Bridgerton memes can be found below.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

Is there a shred of gossip you should like to share with this author? Do divulge your secrets and I shall tell you if they are worthy of my column... pic.twitter.com/CNrmoHHNKq — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 31, 2020

I acknowledge that Bridgerton is problematic in multiple ways, absolutely... but also, I would like to audition to play The Spoon in season 2 — Becca Podos (@RebeccaPodos) December 31, 2020

Bernie Sanders memes:

Arguably, one of the highlights of the week that went by was the memes inspired by the presence of Bernie Sanders at the inauguration speech. Since a still featuring the Vermont-based senator wearing a mask, a windbreaker and a pair of mittens has appeared on the internet, meme-makers and celebrities alike have been placing the veteran politician in various places. Some of those positions in which Sanders was put in by the Internet dwellers can be found below.

Wow, I've never noticed this before. pic.twitter.com/w9HlYllqVo — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 21, 2021

@AllisonBJanney- Have you seen this one? ( not the creator- just sharing) pic.twitter.com/hr1XeuhZyQ — Sara Teaster (@sara_teaster) January 21, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow memes:

Very recently, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop candle explodes in a woman's living room. Twitter members took this opportune moment to express their reaction with a series of memes. Some of those can be found below.

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

Everyone "2021 will be better for sure"



Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle pic.twitter.com/mqbb03bK1q — VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla) January 18, 2021

Relaxing with a nice Goop vagina candle. pic.twitter.com/cjJBUBJ4Ea — Ironically Bravo (@IronicallyBravo) January 19, 2021

Probably worth highlighting this again #GwynethPaltrow https://t.co/GZcScQiVpb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 18, 2021

Any Toasties want to buy that #GwynethPaltrow candle? pic.twitter.com/E40N2pyIeD — Double Toasted (@doubletoasted_) January 20, 2021

